83 more COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday confirmed 83 additional cases of COVID-19 from the results of 216 recent tests.

As a result, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 3,960.

According to the MoH’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was released yesterday afternoon, Region One accounts for 36 of the additional cases, Region Seven accounts for 16, Region Four accounts for 16, Region Six accounts for five, Regions Two and Three each account for three, and Region Eight for one.

According to the dashboard, 13 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit, 112 persons in institutional isolation, 795 in home isolation and 40 persons in institutional quarantine. The number of deaths remained at 117.