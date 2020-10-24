Discussions underway on increasing private sector minimum wage – Hamilton

Discussions on increasing the minimum wage in the private sector to $60,000 are underway, according to Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported on Thursday that under the former APNU+AFC government, a tripartite committee was responsible for reviewing the increasing of the private sector’s minimum wage, which it recommended be raised to $60,000 from the current $44,200 a month.

Hamilton, according to the report, said while he is comfortable with the recommendation, the tripartite committee has not met since March. However, there are plans to reconfigure and re-establish the committee with assistance from Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle.