DPP withdraws private charges against Lowenfield

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn the private criminal charges filed against Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield and issued fiats for six attorneys to prosecute the charges still pending against him.

Just days before the scheduled start of Lowenfield’s trial, the private charges were withdrawn yesterday, when he appeared before city magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Josh Kanhai and Desmond Morian, two candidates for the March 2nd polls, had filed the private charges against Lowenfield, who was accused of seeking to manipulate the results of the elections.