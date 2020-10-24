Eight Success squatters injured after tree falls on shed

Eight of the persons squatting at canefields at Success, on the East Coast of Demerara, were injured yesterday after a section of a large tree fell on a shed under which they were sitting.

Of those injured, all of whom were women, one was seriously hurt after she was pinned as a result of the fallen tree.

A police report said the accident occurred around 2.10 pm in the canefields of the Success backlands, where several persons were sitting in a makeshift structure on a dam running east to west. It said the tree fell on top of the structure, injuring eight women who were in close proximity. They were subsequently assisted by law enforcement officers and transported to the George-town Public Hospital (GPH).