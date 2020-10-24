Food and Drug Dep’t warns consumers against buying mislabeled condensed milk products

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) yesterday warned the public against purchasing “misleading” brands of sweetened condensed milk, which are currently being sold on the local market.

The milk, according to a GA-FDD press release, is being sold under the names “Royal Chef Sweetened Condensed filled milk,” “Evaporated Creamer” and “Lait Concentre’ Sucre.”

The GA-FDD said that members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee across the country have been informed of the issue and were advised to take the necessary action against the deceptive products. “The department is hereby informing all importers and distributors to recall deceptively labelled milk and to surrender same to the department for destruction,” the GA-FDD warned.