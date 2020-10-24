GTT donates phones to keep Region 4 Health Dep’t in contact with COVID-19 patients

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has gifted phones with SIM cards and special mobile plans to the Region Four Health Department to ensure it remains in contact with COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, GTT said the mobile plans include 30 days of unlimited calling to patients with GTT numbers and an additional 200 minutes to make contact with those patients not on the same network. The plan also features 3 gigabytes of data that can be used to facilitate WhatsApp calling.

“We are always happy to contribute to a good cause. Since the start of the pandemic in Guyana, we have been supporting our frontline heroes with free data, to ensure that they remain connected while on and off duty. This latest give is an extension of our acknowledgement that we are in this together – and together we will rise,” GTT’s spokeswoman Jasmin Harris was quoted as saying.

The statement said since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Guyana, GTT has made a range of donations to the health care sector, including a Ministry of Health toll-free COVID-19 hotline, free mobile services for doctors and nurses, stipends to COVID-19 hotline volunteers and most recently, data SIMs to connect COVID+ mothers to their newborns through technology.