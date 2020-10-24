Health system lacks capacity to institutionalise all positive COVID-19 cases – CMO

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narine Singh has acknowledged that the home isolation system for COVID-19 patients is “not a fool proof system,” but says Guyana does not yet have the capacity to institutionalise all persons who test positive for the virus.

In an interview with Stabroek News on Thursday, the CMO explained that when persons test positive for the virus, a determination is made depending on that patient’s clinical presentation.

“Usually an assessment is made by the surveillance persons or the person who is doing the assessment to determine if they can home isolate or they need institutional isolation,” Singh said.