Questions raised over Minister Walrond’s renunciation of US citizenship

Questions were yesterday raised about whether Minister Oneidge Walrond had renounced her American citizenship before becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) and the Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs said he had not been supplied with any such document.

The constitutional injunction against MPs holding dual citizenship was upheld in the case brought last year against Charrandass Persaud and which ended up at the Caribbean Court of Justice. Since then, political parties and Parliament Office have reiterated that dual citizens cannot sit in Parliament.

Isaacs yesterday told Stabroek News that Parliament Office does not have a record of the renunciation of her United States citizenship by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Walrond.