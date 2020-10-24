West Berbice roads blocked, fires lit

Police are working to clear blockages along the West Coast Berbice public road, between Number 3 and Number 5 villages.

In a brief statement, the police force said a report was received this afternoon about the public road running through No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice, being blocked.

“Following receipt, ranks from the Division immediately responded and observed that the road was indeed blocked and the debris used to block same lit and burning,” it said.

Police said the responding ranks have managed to partially extinguish the fire and clear the roadway, allowing traffic to flow again, while efforts are underway to clear the remainder of the roadway.

No one has been arrested, police added.

At Number Three Village, tyres were placed across the road and set alight.

Recently, the roads have been blocked and fires lit by persons protesting the murders of teen cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry, who were found dead at Cotton Tree last month.