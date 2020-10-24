Trinidad: Jet executive ditches Sacha Singh, says sorry to PM and Young

(Trinidad Express) An American executive has apologised to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Stuart Young for comments made about them by Sacha Singh.

Jorge Quintero contacted the Express yesterday, saying that Singh was no longer affiliated with the private jet service out of Florida called Blissful Jets.

Speaking to the Express by phone Quintero said Singh had assisted him with Blissful Jets but the company faced blowback following Singh’s comments against Government officials.



The company has been re-branded Blue Lagoon Jets, and Quintero said he wanted to make it clear to the Government that Singh was not involved in the operation, which includes repatriation flights.

“I have to apologise for her representations…my apologies to the honourable Prime Minister and the honourable Stuart Young,” he said.



Young had said previously that an investigation would be launched into if any nationals abroad were tricked into paying companies to get their exemptions to return to Trinidad approved.

Young did not identify any company.

Singh had accused Young of ignoring nationals who were trying to return home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She had urged Government to operate more repatriation fights.

Singh told the Express yesterday she had no comment to make and accused Quintero of harassing her.