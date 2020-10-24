Pompey to represent all the athletes in the Americas `It’s not a me thing, it’s a we thing,’- Pompey

Following her election to the Executive Committee of the World Olympians Association, the four-time Guyanese Olympian has proclaimed that she will be working in everyone’s interest.

Pompey, in an invited comment seen by this newspaper stated, “This is not a me thing, it is definitely a we thing and it will take a group effort to be successful.”

According to Pompey she wants to be guided by what the region wants.

“I can’t go into a situation trying to push my agenda. I have to find the best way to communicate what the region wants and how we can work together to accomplish those goals.”

The 42-year-old explained, “As a member of the World Olympians Association Executive Committee I represent all the athletes in the region of the Americas, not just the Guyanese athletes, so for all those athletes and everyone in the region, I hope that there is a free flow of information especially as it pertains to opportunities for us all as well as making sure the vision for each of the Olympians in there various associations is given the importance and priority it deserves.”

Pompey declared her intention to work with integrity in executing her duties. “As far as the opportunities that it brings, I believe that whenever a Guyanese person is in a room like this I think it is important that I act with integrity so that I am a reflection of all of us and hopefully that open the doors for other Guyanese athletes or persons who want to pursue sports administration.”

The 2002 Commonwealth Games 400m Gold medalist stressed that she will have to work very hard as she suggested there was stiff competition for the post. However, Pompey was confident in executing her duties effectively. “It is not a job that I will do alone,” he said.

“I am the representative for the region so at the end of the day a large part of my job in doing this is making sure the voices of all of us as Olympians in the region are counted,” she added.