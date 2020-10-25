$245M Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre handed over

After more than three years of construction, the $245 million Dr Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre was yesterday officially handed over to the government with emphasis being placed on the role it is expected to play in improving the country’s current level of primary health care in the coming year.

The three-storey building is situated in the compound of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) on Thomas and Middle streets, Georgetown. It comprises classroom space, administrative and faculty offices, conference rooms and labs.

The building was constructed under a public-private partnership and will serve the University of Guyana (UG) and GPH medical education programmes.