APNU+AFC takes issue with GECOM selecting CEO’s lawyer for elections petitions

The opposition APNU+AFC has taken issue with a Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) decision to hire a lawyer to represent the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield for the elections petitions cases instead of allowing him to select his own representation.

“If they are allowed to give the CEO one of those PPP attorneys then they will do everything to ensure that the petition fails. The CEO must be allowed to select his own lawyer,” APNU+AFC member Aubrey Norton told a virtual press conference on Friday.

He accused GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh and the “PPP/C Commissioners” of using the majority “to bully their way through” on the vote on the issue.