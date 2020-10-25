Axed GuySuCo communications officer behind programme aimed at assisting fired public servants

Audreyanna Thomas, whose services as Communications Officer were recently terminated with immediate effect by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), has launched a programme to assist persons like her who have been let go from public sector agencies in recent months.

Thomas, who is the Volunteer Project Coordinator of Global Perspective Inc (GPI), said the ‘Next Level Support Network’ aims to provide economic and psychosocial support to such persons.

In an interview, Thomas said GPI has not yet been contacted by affected persons and surmised that this may be because the initiative is still new. But Thomas said that she knows of at least 43 other persons who have been affected.