Campbelltown toshao says GGMC safety concerns led to curb in mining

Faced with a petition for her removal due to the disruption of mining activities, the toshao of Campbelltown, in Region Eight, has said the village council has acted on the guidance of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), which found the operations unsafe.

Around 130 residents have since signed a petition seeking the removal of the Campbelltown Village Council based on the claim that it is denying them the right to carry out mining activities in the community.

According to a report on the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs (MoAA) Facebook page, Minister Pauline Sukhai met with around 200 residents of Campbelltown on October 12. They had requested an audience with her to raise issues regarding mining in the village. During that meeting, residents told Sukhai that the toshao has been denying them their right to conduct mining activities in the community and she is only allowing her friends, family, and foreign nationals, to operate without consulting the residents.