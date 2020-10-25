Orson Ferguson promoted to GTT’s Chief Marketing Officer

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has promoted Orson Ferguson, its Vice President of Customer Experience, to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“We are confident that, in this elevated role, he will continue to help take GTT to the next level of growth and development as a more customer-centric organisation. I would like congratulate him on his appointment and look forward to working with him in his newest capacity,” Justin Nedd, GTT’s Chief Executive, was quoted as saying in a statement issued yesterday.

He added that Ferguson’s promotion was largely because of his expertise in marketing and customer management, and his proven local and international track-record.