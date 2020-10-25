Police clear West Berbice road after residents erect blockages, light fires

For the second time for the month, police yesterday afternoon cleared blockages off the West Coast Berbice Public Road, where fires were also lit after residents protested one again over the murders of cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry.

Late yesterday after-noon, Commander of Region Five Kurleigh Simon confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that the blockages were removed, and that traffic was flowing again.

Several sources on the ground noted that there was a heavy police pre-sence along the road up to last evening.