Two more COVID-19 patients, 86 and 78, succumb

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday revealed that two more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, while 34 additional cases were confirmed yesterday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that an 86-year-old man from Region Eight and a 78-year-old man from Region Four died while receiving care at a public medical facility. No further information was provided.

The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 119.