UN Coordinator urges inclusiveness in parliamentary decision-making

In a major statement on the political situation here, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka has said that given the slim margin in the legislature between the government and opposition, parliamentary decision-making should entail consensus building and compromise so as to be inclusive of all sides.

In an Op-Ed published in yesterday’s Stabroek News on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the UN, Tanaka stated that Guyana has the opportunity to reshape the economy, society and governance towards the UN’s flagship Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but that a genuine transformation requires “addressing some difficult legacy issues that are structural and systemic in nature and challenges some entrenched norms and values”.

In what will be a sign that the UN will take an active interest in governance reforms here, Tanaka said that legacy issues would take the “full participation and collaboration of government and state institutions, private sector, civil society and citizens to make this transformation”.