Walrond says she renounced US citizenship prior to becoming MP -with no date provided for renunciation certificate, APNU+AFC considering legal challenge

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond yesterday said that she renounc-ed her US citizenship before she was sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) on September 1st, although she did not state whether the certificate of renunciation was received before that date.

Efforts made by the Sunday Stabroek yesterday to contact Walrond to clarify whether the date stated on her renunciation certificate was after her appointment proved futile since calls to her phone went unanswered.

The opposition APNU+AFC maintains that Walrond was a dual citizen at the time she was sworn in and as a result it is calling for her immediate resignation as a MP. It also said it is considering mounting a legal challenge against her membership.