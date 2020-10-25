Cameron calls on ICC to set guidelines for private investment

Former Cricket West Indies boss, Wycliffe “Dave” Cameron believes that cricket has suffered a lot due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview on NewsX, Cameron blamed the pandemic for the financial difficulties of most cricketing nations.

The pandemic had forced all cricket to be suspended back in March as the world entered a worrying period of lockdowns and safety protocols. “Cricket has been damaged quite a bit,” Cameron declared.

He was optimistic that a safe return to international cricket can bring about a change in fortunes for the smaller nations.

“I hope we can come out on the other side of it,” he said.

“I see England has been able to play international cricket, New Zealand will be hosting West Indies shortly but West Indies haven’t had any cricket since the start of the year in the West Indies so that is damaging their finances and I expect the same for South Africa and some of the other small countries,” he said.

Nevertheless, the former CWI president related that the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League as well as the West Indies tour of England has shown it is possible to have cricket in a safe environment.

While cricket faced its troubles with financing due to sponsorship woes, Cameron contended that the gentleman’s game has not been hurt as much as some other sports.

“It’s been tremendous, enormous but interestingly cricket has weathered better than some other sports…,” he noted.

Cameron suggested, “What cricket needs more than anything else is for the governing body to be the governing body and set rules and create opportunities for private investment.”