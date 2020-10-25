Figueira slams gov’t for failure to appoint NSC members

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for Sport, Jermaine Figueira, has slammed the government for its failure to appoint the members of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

During an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday, Figueira, the former Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Secretary, said he did not think that newly appointed Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., was fully in charge adding that he should seek permission if that was the case.

“The failure to appoint the board members to get on with the business of giving direction for the development of sports is a sorry excuse when we have seen the appointments of many other boards across ministries,” he argued.