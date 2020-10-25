Sports

Test cricket on Shepherd’s radar

Romario Shepherd will be looking to grab any opportunity to move on to Test cricket with both hands.
Romario Shepherd will be looking to grab any opportunity to move on to Test cricket with both hands.
By

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd could potentially stake a claim and fulfill his dream of playing Test cricket.

The 25-year-old was selected as a replacement for the injured Dwayne Bravo for the three T20Is against hosts, New Zealand next month.

But fortunately for the tall, well-built paceman, West Indies `A’ is poised to play two First-Class Four-Day matches simultaneously alongside the two Tests and, according, to chief selector, Roger Harper, those matches could serve as an audition for potential players.