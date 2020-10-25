Test cricket on Shepherd’s radar

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd could potentially stake a claim and fulfill his dream of playing Test cricket.
The 25-year-old was selected as a replacement for the injured Dwayne Bravo for the three T20Is against hosts, New Zealand next month.
But fortunately for the tall, well-built paceman, West Indies `A’ is poised to play two First-Class Four-Day matches simultaneously alongside the two Tests and, according, to chief selector, Roger Harper, those matches could serve as an audition for potential players.