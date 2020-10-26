Anna Catherina labourer, 19, murdered

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Sanjay Hanoman aka Drill, age 19, a construction worker of Lot 28 Fourth Street, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara which occurred yesterday at about 11.30 pm.

A 19-year-old suspect is now in custody.

The police say that enquiries revealed that Hanoman was seen standing on the road at Bus Shed Street, Anna Catherina with the suspect of Anna Catherina. During that time, Hanoman’s friend, a 17-old-male of Anna Catherina was passing and saw the suspect with an object, which appeared to be a cutlass in his hand. The police say he also saw the suspect rub the said object against Hanoman’s left thigh. Hanoman then fell to the ground.

According to the police, the suspect then rode away on a bicycle with the object in his hands. The friend then went to Hanoman’s assistance. He observed what appeared to be blood pouring from the said thigh and tried to render assistance but was unable to do so by himself since no one else was willing to help transport him to the hospital.

About one hour later, the police said that Hanoman was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead. The body was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for a post-mortem examination.

The Police went to the suspect’s home and arrested and placed him into custody.