Nandlall doesn’t think GECOM will be ready for local gov’t polls next year

While the PPP/C promises to give the Guyana Elections Commission all the resources it needs to prepare for Local Government Elections (LGE) next year, Attorney General Anil Nandlall says that it seems unlikely to be held given the current elections petitions, a call by the opposition for a new voters list and police probes of officers of the electoral body.

“By law, Local Government Elections are due next year, but from all indications it does not appear that GECOM will be in a state of readiness for several reasons…,” Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday.

“How do we determine [GECOM’s readiness]? We have to fix the elections commission and that is the task of the elections commission itself as an independent constitutional body. All the government can do is to provide the resources and canvas for the changes,” he said.