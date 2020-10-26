Six homeless after Norton St blaze

Six persons are homeless following a fire on Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown yesterday afternoon which gutted a building.

At the time of the blaze on Lot 62 Norton Street, five adults and a four year-old-boy were occupying the residence. The fire was said to have started around 2:30pm. The owner of the house is said to be living abroad.

Along with the house, part of a shop in front of the house was damaged while many of the items were either damaged from heat or water. The side of a house next door was also blackened from the blaze.