Surinam Airways to resume flights from Guyana on Oct 31st

Surinam Airways is to resume flying from Guyana to Miami on October 31st.

The announcement was made via the airline’s Facebook page over the weekend.

“Great news! As of October 31st, 2020 we are re-starting our operations from …Guyana to Miami!” the airline said in its announcement.

The flights are scheduled twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Guyana’s international airports, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport were reopened to commercial traffic on October 12.

Director General Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority had told Stabroek News that several airline operators have filed applications with his agency to resume operations at both airports.

Presently, US-based newcomer Eastern Airlines and Trinidadian-owned Caribbean Airlines are currently operating out of CJIA with flights between Guyana and New York and Guyana and Miami. According to information provided on Surinam Airways’ website, the airline’s policies have been adjusted to meet the requirements to protect passengers and staff in the pandemic.