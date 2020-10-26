Wrong name persistently on insurance policy payment receipt

Dear Editor,

In January 2019 I initiated a life insurance policy with Demerara Mutual Fire and Life Insurance as part of a mortgage requirement. Why Demerara Mutual? My husband was impressed with the policies presented by the sales representative. However, my experience has been very discouraging.

Following my first payment, it was pointed out to the cashier that the payment receipt, bearing my policy number GY00210018, did not reflect my name in any form. In fact, the policy reflected my husband’s name. I pointed this out to the cashier who informed me that “that is how it is in the system” and it cannot be changed, “it will be fixed for the next payment”. I promptly asked to speak with the manager who pointed out that there was a mistake somewhere and the most that could be done at that point was for the cashier to initial the name change on the receipt. This was done and I left the office with all reassurance that the issue would be fixed for the next payment.

Fast forward to October 2020 when a third payment was made and behold, the mistake remains. Unsurprisingly, the cashier’s word is the same “it will be fixed for the next payment”. Editor, it has been two years, and it is beyond my comprehension why this issue remains. Following my second payment I had asked for a refund until the issue is fixed, especially since the payment was made early. However, the cashier’s response was that she had already collected the money, it was in the system, and so she could not refund same. It therefore appeared to me that all this representative was interested in was logging money into the company’s bank account. Too bad I was an unsatisfied customer.

I wish to advise the management of Demerara Mutual via this medium that I will not be accepting this sloppy, poor customer service this time around. Either they reprint the receipt with the correct name or refund me those three payments so that I may take my money elsewhere.

Many thanks in helping me solve this issue.

Yours faithfully,

Ayanna George