Bess eyes Concacaf C-License come 2021

Emerging national youth coach Travis Bess has declared that his aim for 2021 is to become a Concacaf C-License holder as well as to commence the process of becoming the premier Youth, Futsal and Beach goalkeeper coach for the respective national programmes.

This was stated during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

According to Bess, 36, personal certification by acquiring the prestigious Concacaf C License as well as becoming the foremost national goalkeeping expert in Youth, Beach and Futsal are his priorities for 2021. Bess posited that the evolution from former national player into the coaching realm is a natural transition for individuals who gravitate and aspire to give back to the beautiful game.