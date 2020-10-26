Stokes strokes stunning ton as Royals sinks Mumbai

Ben Stokes scored a magnificent ton while Sanju Samson scored an attractive half-century as Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in Match 45 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

After MI posted 195 on the board on the back of Hardik Pandya’s 21-ball unbeaten 60-run blitz, which included seven sixes and two fours, RR needed something special to pull off a win and Stokes and Samson did just that.

MI, defending 195, picked up two quick wickets in the powerplay after James Pattinson dismissed Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith.