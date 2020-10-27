Ali ‘very comfortable’ with Walrond’s actions to renounce citizenship

President Irfaan Ali has said he is “very comfortable” with the actions taken by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond to renounce her American citizenship.

“…I am very comfortable that Minister Oneidge did what she had to do. Minister Oneidge is an honourable woman and before she was sworn in she came and advised the president of her dual citizenship…,” Ali said, while speaking on the sidelines of the swearing in of Regional Democratic Council Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen yesterday.

Since Article 155 of the Constitution prohibits dual citizens from becoming MPs it has been argued that the President should have withdrawn the offer on learning of her status.