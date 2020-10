A 21-year-old construction worker was on Sunday night murdered at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) allegedly by one of his friends who has since been arrested by the police.

Dead is Sanjay Hanoman also known as ‘Drill’ of Lot 28 Fourth Street, Anna Catherina.

Police spokesman, Assistant Com-missioner Royston Andries-Junor last evening confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident which took place around 11.30pm.