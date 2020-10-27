CHEC says CJIA expansion was 97% complete at end of 2019

Chinese contractor, CHEC yesterday said that the US$138m expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri was 97% complete at the end of 2019 and it says it has since provided the PPP/C government with a revised schedule of works and other outstanding matters as per the existing contract.

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has dealt with three governments since the start of the controversy-ridden project in January 2013 and in a statement yesterday it detailed the various alterations to the project and how the changes in government impacted the project.

President Irfaan Ali toured the project on September 21 this year in the presence of China’s Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun. Ali in a statement from the Office of the President after the visit had expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the expansion project and said that he would only accept the US$138m CJIA expansion works as was outlined in the original contract.