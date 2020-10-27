Fifteen in COVID ICU, three new cases

Fifteen persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while only three new cases were recorded yesterday.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard which showed that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country now stands at 4026.

According to the breakdown of cases recorded by Region, one new case was recorded in Region One while 2 new cases were recorded in Region Four. Region One has now recorded a total of 664 COVID-19 cases while Region Four has recorded a total of 1,875 cases.