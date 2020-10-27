JetBlue announces new December 11 launch date for  NY to Guyana flights

JetBlue today announced a revised launch timeline for new nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO).

A release from JetBlue said that flights will initially operate up to four times weekly on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321neo aircraft beginning December 11, 2020 with seats available for purchase starting today.

“JetBlue is a leading airline in Latin America and the Caribbean and we remain committed to expanding our route map to Guyana as demand returns and border restrictions ease across the region,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president route planning. “Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map, and a very important one for New York City. Our nonstop service will benefit a variety of travelers – especially those visiting friends and relatives – and provide our industry-leading experience to travelers this holiday season.”

The new nonstop flights between New York City and Georgetown will be made possible by the A321neo’s extended range and fuel efficiency.

The JFK – GEO Flight #1965 will leave JFK at 3:40 p.m and arrive at CJIA at 10:13 p.m. The GEO – JFK Flight #1966

will leave CJIA at 11:59 p.m. and arrrive at JFK at 5:00 a.m. (+1).

The JetBlue announcement expands competition on the route with Eastern Airlines, CAL and American Airlines also servicing it.

The release said that the JetBlue A321neo aircraft feature the Collins Meridian seat – which is the widest seat available for the single aisle Airbus family of aircraft – with enhanced cushion comfort, adjustable headrests, power connections at every seat and the most legroom in coach (a). Inflight entertainment is powered by Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system – featuring 10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screens, more than 100 channels of live television with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, picture-in-picture function and more – JetBlue offers customers expanded entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (b).

JetBlue, the release said, initially announced the new route between New York City and Georgetown in September 2019, but temporarily paused the sale of seats and adjusted the launch schedule in response to changes in global travel demand.