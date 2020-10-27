RSS team recommended more work in probe of West Berbice murders – President

President Irfaan Ali yesterday said the CARICOM Regional Security System (RSS) team that visited to aid the investigation of the murders of Berbice cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry, and Haresh Singh, has recommended additional work be done.

“I have not seen a copy [of the report] but I have been briefed on the content of it and from what I have been told the RSS [team] did some work and recommended some additional be done…,” Ali told reporters yesterday when asked by Stabroek News about the findings of the report.

The President was speaking on the sidelines of the swearing in of regional council officials.