Thirteen graduate as Air Traffic Control Assistants

The Guyana Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) on October 14 held a virtual graduation ceremony for thirteen trainees who have successfully completed the Aeronautical Information Manage-ment and Air Traffic Control Assistant training course AIMO-0120.

A release from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the graduation ceremony was held at the Air Navigation Services Control Tower at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The twelve-week training course started on February 3, 2020 but was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic started impacting Guyana, the release said. The programme recommenced virtually on April 6.