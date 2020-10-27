Guyana News

Thirteen graduate as Air Traffic Control Assistants

Training Manager Clifford VanDoimen (sitting at left) and instructor Chandraban Rajnarine (sitting at right) are flanked by the new batch of trainee ATCAs. (GCAA photo)
The Guyana Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) on October 14 held a virtual graduation ceremony for thirteen trainees who have successfully completed the Aeronautical Information Manage-ment and Air Traffic Control Assistant training course AIMO-0120.

A release from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the graduation ceremony was held at the Air Navigation Services Control Tower at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The twelve-week training course started on February 3, 2020 but was suspended when the COVID-19 pandemic started impacting Guyana, the release said. The programme recommenced virtually on April 6.