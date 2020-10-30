Region must up competitiveness to attract outside investment: Coke-Hamilton

Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Pamela Coke-Hamilton, says the competitiveness of the Caribbean in terms of a destination for doing business is constrained by factors that include the high cost of electricity, though she singles out Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago as exceptions to that rule.

“The high cost of doing business is a deterrent. Our electricity costs, apart from Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, are prohibitive by a lot… we have to begin to look at how governments facilitate green recovery. How do they begin to use alternative energy resources to promote the capacity to produce?” the ITC Chief Executive remarked whilst addressing a recent webinar hosted by the Shridath Ramphal Centre at the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies in Barbados.