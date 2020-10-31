70-year-old is latest COVID-19 fatality

Guyana’s COVID-19 fatalities now stand at 124 after another death was on Friday recorded even as cases continue to rise.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) stated the fatality was identified as a 70-year-old man from Region Four, who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, according to the MoH dashboard, 45 new cases of the virus were confirmed from the testing of 257 more persons, which increased the total number of cases in the country to 4,143. Of the new cases 19 were recorded in Region One, while 26 were recorded in Region Four, which remain the two regions with the highest amount of cases recorded since the initial outbreak in Guyana.

There are currently 815 active cases in the country, 740 of which are in home isolation while 75 are in institutional isolation. There are 10 persons in the country’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

The total number of persons tested in the country to date for COVID-19 is 19,266.