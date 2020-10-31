Chatterjee named as new Barbados High Commissioner

Canada has announced that its envoy here, Lilian Chatterjee, has been appointed as the new High Commissioner for Barbados.

Chatterjee was accredited as High Commissioner here in September of 2017.

Along with other western envoys, Chatterjee played an important role in ensuring the upholding of a fair result at the March 2nd general elections.

According to a statement released by the Canadian High Commission, Chatterjee’s appointment was among a number of others announced today by Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Chatterjee replaces Marie Legault. Her replacement was not named.