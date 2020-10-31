Education Ministry continues consultations with parents on CXC exams

The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday engaged the parents of CAPE and CSEC-level students from regions 1, 8, 9 and 10 on its plans to prepare for the sitting of exams next year.

With the National COVID-19 Task Force the reopening of schools by the MoE as it prepares the fourth, fifth and sixth formers for the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) examinations guidelines that will minimise the risks of the novel coronavirus transmission in schools are expected to be followed.

Speaking to parents yesterday during a virtual engagement, MoE Superintendent of Examinations Sauda Kadir-Grant broke down the cost for both CAPE and CSEC exams. She said that the price which was released by the council for CSEC subjects is $8,300 for the first subject while additional subjects will cost $4,700. For CAPE, the first Unit will cost $9,900 with every additional unit costing $6,200. She noted that persons writing two subjects will pay $13,000, three subjects would cost $17,700 and so on. The deadline for payments is December 4. Parents were advised to start having discussions with their child/children about the amount of subjects they intend to write in order to acquire the necessary fees. They were also reminded that when schools are reopened (the date is to be announced today) parents will be able to uplift subsidy forms if they so desire. Eligibility will be determined by the parent’s income or subject recommendation.