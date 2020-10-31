Education packages distributed to hundreds of ECD, EBD students

With many schools still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education is continuing to distribute print packages to students to ensure continued learning.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) report issued yesterday stated that hundreds of students along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) and East Bank Demerara (EBD) in Region Four are the latest beneficiaries of the distribution.

On the East Coast, packages were distributed to primary school learners from Grades Two to Six from Cane Grove to Plaisance over the course of the week, while on the East Bank, Grades One to Five students from Eccles to Timehri have received similar packages to aid their learning in the four core areas of Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies.