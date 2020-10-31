Gov’t greenlights reopening of schools, sporting events

The government’s roll back of COVID-19 restrictions will continue next month with the reopening of schools and the restart of sporting events, according to the new COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are due to take effect from tomorrow.

Under the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 11), which will take effect from November 1st to November 30th, schools can be reopened by the Ministry of Education as long as they are in compliance with the measures under the emergency notice. “The Ministry of Education may issue guidelines or give any instruction to minimize the risks of coronavirus transmission in schools,” the measures, which have been gazetted, state.

They further added that schools will have to comply with any other guidelines issued by the Education Ministry, which is expected to make an announcement today.