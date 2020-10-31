Gov’t sacks Colvin Heath-London

The Guyana Government yesterday terminated with immediate effect the services of Colvin Heath-London, head of NICIL’s Special Purpose Unit (SPU) which had controversially presided over the disposal of assets of the sugar industry.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall issued the termination letter to Heath-London, while saying there had been serious failures on his part in relation to land leases.

Health-London could not be reached for comment by Stabroek News on his termination and had not been available to this newspaper for months on matters pertaining to the sugar industry and a $30 billion bond that had been secured for its rehabilitation