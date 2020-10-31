Harmon maintains call for GECOM funding to prep for local gov’t polls

Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon has once again called for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to be allocated the funds that will allow it to begin preparing for local government polls next year.

“I take this opportunity to call on the PPP regime to begin preparations for the holding of Local Government Elections in 2021 and to allocate in the National Budget adequate funding to GECOM for the hosting of those elections,” Harmon said yesterday during a meeting with the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) at Watooka House in Linden.

According to Harmon, it is also necessary that there be sufficient allocations for the urgent commencement of house-to-house registration to create a new electoral register.