Judge’s directions to jury, sentencing come under scrutiny at appeal hearing for Neesa Gopaul murder convicts

Lawyers for Bibi Sharima-Gopaul and her former partner Jarvis Small, the two persons found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Neesa Gopaul, yesterday argued that several irregularities may have led to their conviction.

Bibi Sharima-Gopaul—the teen’s mother—and Small were both convicted by a jury in 2015 for the gruesome murder of the former Queen’s College student, whose remains were found on October 2nd, 2010, stuffed in a suitcase which was discovered anchored by several dumbbells in a creek at the Emerald Tower resort.

Trial judge Navindra Singh had imposed a combined 202-year-sentence on the convicts, with Sharima-Gopaul receiving 106 years in jail, and Small, 96, which both convicts have argued is unduly severe.