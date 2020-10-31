Minister warns of non-approved private labs offering COVID-19 PCR tests

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony is warning members of the public to be wary of private institutions claiming to offer polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 as only one lab has been granted permission to conduct those tests.

The minister disclosed that there are now some institutions that are purportedly offering PCR testing while not being appropriately licensed. “There are one and two institutions that are purportedly offering PCR testing to persons. Some of these places are not properly licensed and if they are not licensed it would mean that they do not meet the requirement to offer the test,” he said.