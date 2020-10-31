GGA hands over cheque to Cancer Institute

As cancer awareness month comes to an end, the Guyana Cancer Institute was presented with a cheque from the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy to help in the fight against the disease.

This was as a result of the event held at the Nexgen Golf Academy and Driving Range over the past week in an effort to raise funds and Awareness. Since 2017, with the participation of local and Guyanese-Canadian players, the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) and GGA golfers have been supporting the efforts of the Cancer Institute and plan to continue efforts to use the sport to bring awareness and raise funds.

On hand for the presentation to Monette Harry of the Cancer Institute was former President and Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds, who said that he was pleased to be part of both the golfing event and the fight against cancer.

“I have always been a strong advocate of the search for a cure and am happy to see that this young organization has stepped up to play a role in this particular issue. Both myself and young Marcus [Hinds] participated in the event but unfortunately did not win,” he stated.

Harry thanked the organization and especially the players and companies that participated to make the event a success.

She said, “We understand that it was a challenge to organize a COVID compliant event and are grateful to all those who took part, and contributed in whatever manner to our ongoing efforts to win our battle against cancer.”

The contribution to the Guyana Cancer Institute was made possible by the joint efforts of CIMGRO Maraiko Bay Golf Resort; Trophy Stall; Assuria General; Sissoons Paint; AR Printery; Survival Shopping Complex; Guyana Beverages; Vivaanta Spa and Salon through the Nexgen Golf Academy & Driving Range.

“In many ways, we have been prepared for our current fight against the covid-19 virus by our constant battle against cancer,” said Stuart Scott.

“You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live,” Scott said adding “and we have to adopt a similar attitude to our current health crisis.”

Recently, Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr., said in a meeting with GGA President Aleem Hussain that one must learn to live with Covid and figure out a way to move forward in a manner that allows us to continue our lives without fear.

“We should plan for the worst, pray for the best but always live for the moment because the memories we create are all that we leave behind,” said Hussain.

Hinds, who recently was introduced to the game by Hussain, is now using the sport as a way of bonding with his young grandson, Marcus as well as getting regular exercise several times weekly. “This is an opportunity for everyone of all ages to participate in a physical activity that is Covid-19 compliant and helps to relieve stress and improve concentration. I wish that I could have started years ago,” Hinds noted.