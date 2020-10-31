For Channey Wong fashion is a lifestyle

CAW Designs brings a modern twist to the Guyanese brand and boasts to be one that speaks volumes when it comes to presentation, finish, and class. Every CAW piece is a statement piece, designed by the talented Channey Wong.

The brand was founded in 2009 and has graced many local runways including Guyana Fashion Week (GFW). It was at GFW in 2016 that Channey debuted her first line, ‘Tribal Twist’ and was the recipient of the Young Designer of the Year Award. The following year, her brilliance saw her winning ‘Best Business Idea’ at the Entrepreneurship Skill Training Youths which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Security.

Channey then expanded CAW to include a maternity business she called ‘Mommy and Me’ that provides both custom-made and ready-made designs.

A former St Stanislaus College student, Channey’s journey in the fashion industry started when she and fellow peers entered a competition called FACTS (Fashion Arts and Creativity the Students). However, this was not Channey’s introduction to fashion as she comes from a family that was always passionate about fashion and art.

“I have always had a knack for creativity, drawing, arts, fashion, everything… Growing up around talented women in my family, my grandmother sewed, my mom always DIYing and creating all of kinds of art and crafts from the smallest things in the house… made it fun for me, ” she said.

The designer grew to love art even more during her time at secondary school. Unlike at primary and nursery where it was only dabbled in, art was part of the school’s curriculum thus allowing her to develop her skills more and giving her a space where she could freely express herself.

After the FACTS competition, Channey found herself working with designers and seasoned and budding artists including the late Trevor Rose, Michelle Cole, Randy Madray, Mwanza Glen, and Clinton Duncan. She noted that it was challenging at first being able to agree on ideas with some of these designers but added that as they grew they came to understand “to each man, his own”, they learnt to be accepting of each other’s ideas. They have since forged respectful relationships.

“Fashion is not just a career for me,” Channey said, “it’s a lifestyle. It’s part of my everyday life. I wake up, I breathe, talk, everything deals with fashion.

“When you love what you do, you never have to work a day in your life… Yes, the fashion industry has its challenges. It has a lot of challenges: finance, sourcing of materials, the locals are not supporting as much as they would support international designer brands but it’s all about how you market yourself and who is your target market. For me, my clients would be persons who are in love with art because that is how I express myself. I would do a lot of hand designs on clothing. I would try to use natural materials such as cotton… Anyone who is willing, regardless of age, size, I offer clothing to plus-size women as well. It’s for anyone who is ready and willing to fit themselves in a CAW Design.”

The artist further explained that some clients arrive wanting a particular design which she works with but would add the CAW Designs touch. Channey sits down with them and learns of their preferences when it comes to their taste, their body type before she gives her opinion on what design would be perfect for them. However, CAW Designs is not only a reflection of Channey but her team as well which includes seamstresses.

When it comes to sourcing her materials, she does so from the local stores as she tries to support as many local businesses as possible. Sometimes, an order may require a material that cannot be sourced locally which would lead to Channey having order materials from Trinidad or the US.

Asked whether it was always a dream of hers to become an entrepreneur, Channey said that as a teenager growing up, she had always planned to become one. It has always been important for her to establish herself as a business owner, not just for the many advantages like being her own boss and working on her own time, but to also be able to help others by providing employment and being a mentor to persons aspiring to have their own businesses. She also provides knowledge and experience when it comes to teamwork as well as the knowledge of designing and supports those around her so that they become more empowered.

As someone who is always thrilled about being a mentor, Channey offers advice to aspiring designers: “I would say keep pushing. There are going to be challenges; nothing comes easy in life. For you to be successful, you have to keep [persevering] no matter the circumstances.”

Even as she is living her teenage dream of having her own business, Channey still looks forward to the day when CAW Designs will become an international brand.

As the mother of a two-year-old son, Channey knows all too well what it is for a woman to be consumed by motherhood. Thus, Mommy and Me provides an avenue for mothers to shop for themselves aside from their little ones. “It’s all about self-care, self-love,” she said.

Aside from being a designer, Channey is also a manager at MBW Energy Support Services, an oil and gas support company which is owned and managed by Guyanese women.

Channey credits being able to balance work, family, and personal life to having a helpful partner, and family who are always willing to chip in however they can especially when she is taking on pageants or fashion shows. She calls them her support system and adds that all she does could not be possible without them.

Channey’s favourite piece to wear to special events is the little black dress in her closet to which she always adds colourful accessories for the look that pops. And, of course, her favourite colour is black.

Whenever she can spare the time, she loves to spend it baking, travelling, or painting.

She loves eating pasta, especially Rigatoni.

For a better look at her designs, or to place orders Channey can be reached or followed at https://www.facebook.com/mommyandmegy/ or https://www.facebook.com/CAWDESIGNS/