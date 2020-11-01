GECOM can meet deadline for local gov’t polls

Though he acknowledged that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has a lot of work to do, opposition-nominated commissioner Vincent Alexander is sure it can be ready to hold local government elections (LGE) between November and December of 2021.

“I’m quite sure GECOM has the capacity, given the time involved, to address the question of its readiness for the prescribed date of LGE,” Alexander said yesterday during a press conference in response to questions from Sunday Stabroek.

He refused to respond to a statement from Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon which called for the urgent commencement of house-to-house registration to create a new electoral register.